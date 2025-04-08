Steve Guttenberg, Emily Guttenberg sadden their fans with disheartening news

Steve Guttenberg, Emily Guttenberg part ways after 6 years of marriage

Police Academy actor Steven Guttenberg files for divorce from wife Emily Guttenberg after six years of marriage shocking fans with the upsetting news.

The Three Men and a Baby alum, as per the documents collected by Us Weekly, filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court from his partner Emily Friday, April 4.

The reason for the split has been mentioned as 'irreconcilable differences'.

The Short Circuit star wrote 'TBD' under the date section as the date of separation has not been specified.

As per the filing, the former couple had a prenuptial agreement which makes their matters easier.

The agreement would decide the way 'the community property assets and debts of the community, if any, should be divided'.

The outlet reported that the Paper Empire actor will be paying spousal support to CBS TV's Living Large reporter Emily Smith.

Both parties will reportedly be paying their respective attorney's fees and costs.

For the unversed, the pair got together through a blind date in 2014 and announced their engagement in December 2016.