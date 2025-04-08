Dwayne Johnson takes trip down memory lane on his Hawaii visit

Dwayne Johnson has recently taken a trip down memory lane on his Hawaii visit.

On April 7, the Jungle Cruise actor took to Instagram and posted a video of his road trip to his hometown.

In the caption, Dwayne wrote, “Every time I come back home to Hawaii, I’m reminded why this is the greatest city in the world.”

“Every drive brings back every loving memory and crazy moment growing up here. All the good stuff and all the not so good stuff,” said the 52-year-old.

The Fast X actor noted, “Elementary school, middle and high school… Go McKinley Tigers baby!!”

“Most defining times in my life have been here in Hawaii,” continued The Rock.

Dwayne reflected, “Life’s ambitions at times took me far away, but I’m always coming back home.”

“It’s in the blood,” concluded the wrestler-turned-actor.

It is pertinent to mention that Dwayne was popular as The Rock in the wrestling career but he decided to go with his real name as he made his debut in the movie industry.

“When I finally realised that I wanted to have a real career in Hollywood and hopefully – fingers crossed – have an opportunity to have real longevity, I did feel that I wanted to be known by my name, Dwayne Johnson and I also felt that it was just going to take time,” stated the Jumanji actor in another interview with Digital Spy.

The Red Notice actor mentioned, “I felt like I was not in a rush and I knew that it was going to take time and I didn’t want the transition to be disruptive in any way and come out and say for example, make a statement and say from this day forward, I will be known as Dwayne only.”

Dwayne added, “You can’t refer to me as The Rock, I never wanted to do that.”