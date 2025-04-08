Marvel confirms Tom Hiddleston's return as Loki in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Marvel takes internet by storm with shocking revelation

Tom Hiddleston is taking the internet by storm as he is set to reprise his role as Loki in the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday.

The 44-year-old actor, who garnered recognition for his portrayal of Loki in Loki series, confirmed his appearance in the much-awaited sci-fi film.

Marvel Studios unveiled that the fan-favourite will be featured alongside Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Channing Tatum, Patrick Stewart, and many more.

In an exclusive conversation, the Thor actor expressed his excitement about returning to the role.

Expressing excitement, he said, “Very, very excited. It’s really remarkable, actually, that I can talk about it because, mostly, I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything.”

He continued, “It’s strange. You have to be very disciplined about carrying this secret around. It’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.”

Earlier in November 2023, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hiddleston bid farewell to Loki, leaving fans saddened after the conclusion of Loki season two.

For unversed, Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on May 1, 2026.