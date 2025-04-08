Palace shares latest update on King Charles, Queen Camilla's iconic moments

Queen Camilla, King Charles visit the Colosseum and Roman Forum in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla have received a heroes welcome in Rome as they kicked off their four-day State Visit on Tuesday, April 8.

The royal couple were in high spirits as they received a full ceremonial welcome to Italy with a spectacular flypast of the Red Arrows.

The couple also greeted crowds as they visited the Colosseum and Roman Forum on the second day of a state visit, which is aimed at reinforcing close ties between Britain and Italy.

They also enjoyed the impressive aerial display from the Terrace of the Quirinale Palace in Rome alongside President Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura.

Charles, who is paying his 18th official visit to Italy, is on his first overseas trip this year as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

The videos and pictures of the royal dignitaries were shared by the royal family on its official Instagram.

Nine British and seven Italian jets trailed the distinctive red, white and blue colours of the UK and the red, white and green of Italy across the Roman sky.

Moments earlier, the royal couple had arrived in the courtyard where the anthems of both countries were played. The King was invited to inspect a Guard of Honour formed by the Quirinale Band, Army, Navy, Air Force, Carabinieri and mounted Corazzieri Guards.

Speaking through an interpreter, Charles told his host: "This is my 18th visit here."

"And I remember having you here at the Quirinale before on your visits to Rome," replied the President.

After around 20 minutes of conversation, the President presented honours to the royal couple. The King received the Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy.