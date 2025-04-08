Tom Hanks’ daughter makes surprising confession about Rita Wilson in new memoir

Tom Hanks’ daughter E.A. (Elizabeth Anne) Hanks has recently made surprising confession about Rita Wilson.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the daughter of Tom and former wife Susan Dillingham shared insight into her relationship with stepmother Rita in her newly released book, The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road.

“When I say my parents, I really mean my dad and Rita, because they've been together since before, I can really remember,” said the 42-year-old.

Tom’s daughter remarked, “They've been together since I was four or five.”

Interestingly, Rita and Tom first met on the set of ABC's sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981.

At the time, the Forrest Gump actor reportedly married to Susan, with whom he shares E.A. and son Colin. The two parted ways in 1985 and the actor began dating Rita in 1986.

“Rita's not really a stepmother, she's my other mother,” declared E.A.

Tom’s daughter further said, “My younger brothers, I don't think I've ever really referred to them as my half-brothers, which I guess they technically are,” who are sons of Rita and Tom.

“Because Chester was five when I moved to Los Angeles and Truman had just been born… So, neither of them remembers a time when I didn't live with them,” explained E.A.

The actor’s daughter added, “I think we're all kind of in that era of trying to get our own thing going and individuate and all of that, but we're a posse.”