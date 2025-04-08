Phillip Schofield mocks ITV and Holly Willoughby after 'Dancing on Ice' cancellation

After nearly two decades on air, ITV's Dancing on Ice has been cancelled, with the show set to not return in 2026.

The decision was taken due to the decline in viewing figures, and ITV has confirmed that there are 'no current plans for another series.'

The cancellation comes as a surprise to many, especially after the show's long-standing popularity since its 2006 debut.

Sources say Phillip Schofield, who co-presented the show with Holly Willoughby before his scandal in 2023, is reportedly 'reveling' in the news.

A close insider shared with Closer, Phil is absolutely 'reveling in the news' Dancing on Ice got cancelled-he thinks it's payback and that it's down to his departure.'

They added that Schofield even believes Holly, 44, and Phil, 63, had been close both on and off-screen, but their relationship fractured after Schofield's affair scandal.

While initially defending him, Holly later claimed Phil had lied to her about the affair.

Holly has also faced her own challenges, stepping down from This Morning, murder and rape plot and recently leaving other projects, Now with no immediate plans in sight, both are navigating uncertain futures in the public eye.