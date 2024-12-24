Senator Irfan Siddiqui seen in this image. — APP/File

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a member of the government's committee, said on Monday that they "accepted the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation team's demand to meet its jailed party founder Imran Khan” after the latter was asked to present a "charter of demand".

The PTI and government finally kick-started the much-awaited negotiation process at the Parliament House, Islamabad, today with "hopes of a positive outcome" in a bid to ease the country's political tensions.

Irfan, speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", said that people want peace and democratic norms instead of anarchy and economic instability in the country.

Pointing towards deferment of verdict in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case against the PTI founder and his wife, he clarified that the government has nothing to do with the judicial matters, ruling out any connection with the ongoing negotiation process.

He added that January 2 has been fixed to hold further talks with the consultation of both committees which would not be the final meeting.

Members of the government and PTI's negotiation committees meet under the chairmanship of NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on December 23, 2024, at the Parliament House in Islamabad. — PID

The senator highlighted that both sides have mutually agreed on resolving the matter behind closed doors and refrain from affecting the dialogue via statements or speeches.

"We want a logical conclusion of the talks. We told them [PTI] to present their demand in the shape of charter of demand," he added.

When questioned about potential outcomes, Irfan said that, at this stage, the government could not give any assurances to the opposition.

He, however, said that the government committee "comprising senior members who know the constitutional and legal matters" would mull over options after receiving the former ruling party's demands.

Irfan was of the view that the PTI negotiation committee was seemingly having the mandate of the former premier.

"PTI team expressed a desire to hold a meeting with its founder which we have accepted. We also want a contact between the PTI team and Imran," he added.

MWM chief sees 'many positive things'

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, speaking on the same programme, said that he witnessed "many positive things" during the meeting summoned by the incumbent government.

He said that the PTI founder proved his patriotic approach by forming a negotiation committee and blamed the government for making a delay in constituting its dialogue committee.

Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen Pakistan Chairman Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. — X/ @AllamaRajaNasir/File

He emphasised that it was necessary to arrange a meeting between the PTI committee and Imran which would exhibit a positive approach by the government.

The MWM chief also urged the government to gain benefits from the ongoing dialogue process to resolve political disputes.

The federal government and the Imran Khan founded-party conducted their much-hyped meeting in a conducive environment and resolved to continue dialogue process.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM's Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar.

The major opposition party, meanwhile, was represented by former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, in today's session.

Other members of the party's committee, who couldn't attend the meeting include Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, senior PTI leader Hamid Khan.

The PTI will present its demands in writing to the government's negotiation committee on the next meeting after the first round of parleys ended in a conducive environment.



