Brooklyn Peltz Beckham gets honest about his celebrity style icon

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham reveals his celebrity style icon

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has recently made surprising confession about his celebrity fashion icon.

In a new interview with The Times, Brooklyn named Brad Pitt he would want to borrow clothes from for the day.

While gushing over the Troy star, the Cloud23 founder said, “Brad looks so cool, doesn’t he.”

However, Brooklyn opened up that Brad and his father David Beckham have similar taste when it comes to clothes.

“I’ve stolen my dad’s outfits throughout the years and I feel like my dad and Brad have similar wardrobes,” stated the 25-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooklyn discussed some intriguing fashion fact about himself.

“I own more than 150 pairs of socks,” remarked David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son.

Brooklyn further mentioned the Kim Jones-designed Dior Men suit he wore on his wedding day is “one of his most sentimental possessions”.

“It’s now in storage. I would never wear it again because it meant so much to me on that day. I’d like to show it to my kids one day, though,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn also shared what fashion advice he learned from his parents.

“My mum would always say, ‘Wear something simple that looks cool,’” he continued.

Brooklyn added, “I love my dad’s style. He has always said, ‘You don’t want to go too crazy,’ but then I’ll show him pictures of him with my mum in the early 2000s and be like, ‘Dad, how is this not crazy?!’”