Blake Lively co-stars speak out amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively's co-stars America Ferrera and others jump to her defence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively’s co-stars in Traveling Pants, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn joined hands in support of the actress after she filed the lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling pants co-stars took to Instagram on Sunday, December 22nd, and wrote an empowering message for Lively in a joint post.

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over twenty years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," they penned.

"Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice."

The stars continued, "Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

"We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment."

"We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others," the statement concluded.

"For anyone seeking more information or engaging in this important conversation online, please read the full legal complaint in the investigative reporting by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire, and Julie Tate for the New York Times."

Tamblyn further shared on her Instagram Stories that she had been a “confidante” for the Gossip Girl alum during the filming of It Ends With Us and remembers how “painful” the experience was for her.

"I'm glad all of this has come to light with solid reporting and receipts. I ask you to please read the full article and specifically, the legal complaint at the link," Tamblyn went on, sharing the link to the report.