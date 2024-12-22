Jordana Oberman: Reflections on her Multifaceted Career

Jordana Oberman's career achievements as a teacher and an actress

Jordana Oberman has been associated with the entertainment industry for 20 years as an acting coach.

Jordana’s role in Grey’s Anatomy

Jordana came to limelight in 2005 when she played the role of Janell Barnett in the season eight Grey's Anatomy episode All You Need is Love.

The acting coach, who held her Masters from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, spent her acting career on stage, television and movie in both NY and LA.

Jordana as an acting teacher

Jordana became a Meisner Faculty member of the Elizabeth Mestnik Acting Studio and taught Professional Meisner Technique Program for the past 15 years in Los Angeles.

She calls actors “problem solvers” as they “bring a unique point-of-view to the work”.

“When we truly listen and really respond, we infuse our acting performances with an unmatched depth of truth,” said an acting coach.

As a Pitch and Development Specialist, Jordana also served as COO for Film Festival Flix as well as a producer with Apple Cart Productions.

Jordana’s acting highlights

Jordana also worked in Scandal, Synapse and Preening Swan for which she was nominated in the Best Actress category at Vienna Fright Night Film Festival.

Other acting credits include World Premiere Avalon (Spotlight On Award – Best Actress).

She was also part of Spanky, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Beauty Queen of Leenane and God of Carnage, Rabbit Hole, One in the Chamber, Dear Harvey as well as Extraordinary Chambers – The Reading.

Jordana’s directorial work

Jordana directs her first production at Costa Mesa Playhouse. However, she appeared as Maureen in The Beauty Queen of Leenane onstage.

Some of her regional directing works included The Lightning Howler (Los Angeles) and The End of the World with Symposium to Follow (New York).