Princess Kate makes huge announcement after King Charles emotional message

Kate Middleton excited fans by making a big announcement just days before the royal family's annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham.

The Princess of Wales shared a video about her 2024 Christmas Carol Service, announcing the release date of the "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas."

The statement alongside the video reads, "It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but everyday of our lives."

"Watch Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on @itv and @itvxofficial on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm."

Notably, Kate issued a new update on social media after King Charles released an emotional message, mourning the death of precious lives due to the earthquake in Vanuatu.

As per the official social media account of the royal family, the King and Queen Camilla expressed sorrow over the "loss of life and property which this devastating natural disaster has left in its wake."

The royal couple extended their "deepest sympathy and heartfelt wishes" to the tragedy-hit community.