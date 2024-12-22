Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of talking to dead father in lawsuit

Blake Lively, American actress who is best known for her powerful performances and vocal personality, recently found herself in worse situation as she has has taken legal action against her co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Blake has accused Justin of sexual harassment during the shooting of their hit movie It Ends with Us, as she claimed that he created very unsafe atmosphere on the set and brought up her past struggles with porn addiction.

The It Ends with Us star alleged that her co-star Justin has claimed that he could 'talk to the dead people' and even said he had spoken to her late father.

A Simple Favor star accused Baldoni for speaking to her late father Ernie, who had recently passed away back in June 2021, after having massive heart complications.

The lawsuit reads: "For example, he claimed he could speak to the dead, and on several occasions told her that he had spoken to her dead father."

"It was off putting and violative for Ms. Baldoni [sic] to claim a personal relationship with her recently deceased father," it continued.

However, the lawsuit reveals that during filming, things got so uncomfortable on set that they had to call meeting for discussing the behaviour, as Blake Lively also mentioned some things she asked the team to make things better again.