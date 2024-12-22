Taylor Swift’s unstoppable stand for Blake Lively amid lawsuit drama

Blake Lively, American actress, has recently taken legal action against her co-star and director Justin Baldoni as she accused him of sexual harassment during the shooting.

Blake sued Justin for creating very unsafe atmosphere on the set, showing her explicit photos and videos of women as he further mentioned her supposed past with porn addiction.

According to TMZ, the actor's legal team strongly denied the allegations and claims and called them baseless.

Things got worse when old interviews of the A Simple Favor star being 'rude' to reporters started going viral on the social media.

As the ongoing legal battle made headlines, old photos from August surfaced which showed Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds and her close friend Taylor Swift standing by her side during the height of the drama.

The actress can be seen keeping a very low profile as she hugged the Deadpool star outside their home.

Taylor has frequently posted photos of the house, especially during her Fourth of July celebrations.

However, the Café Society star was seen arriving at the Lover singer's mansion in late August, just after facing criticism for promoting her alcohol brand Betty Booze during the release of her hit movie, which is based on domestic violence.

It Ends With Us hit theaters in August as it ruled the box office despite all the surrounding drama, grossing almost like $351 million with $25 million budget.