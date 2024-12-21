Queen Camilla takes wheel for festive family Christmas trip

Queen Camilla ditches the carriage for a minibus Christmas adventure.

Queen Camilla, known to her grandchildren as "GaGa," proved once again that family always comes first.

The 77-year-old royal took her grandkids on a delightful festive outing in London this week, even borrowing a minibus to make sure no one was left behind.

The royal troupe made their way to the West End, where they were treated to the hit musical Operation Mincemeat, and by all accounts, the children were absolutely enchanted by the performance.

She was beaming as she shared the magical experience with her young ones, but her hands-on approach didn’t stop there.

After the show, the royals headed out for a gourmet lunch to mark her son Tom Parker Bowles’ milestone 50th birthday.

Camilla, ever the wit, couldn’t resist a little quip: "It makes me feel very old having a 50-year-old son."

After a tough year health-wise, the Queen was ready for a well-deserved break.

She had admitted to friends, "I've never felt worse." But there was no sign of that lingering fatigue as she beamed through a fun day with her grandchildren in London.