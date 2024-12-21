Taylor Swift encourages Sarah Michelle Gellar to take big decision

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour made waves everywhere it went.

Multiple notable personalities turned out to be hardcore Swifties including Prince William and his kids, Justin Trudeau who grooved to the Karma singer’s music, and so many more.

Recently, Nikki Glaser revealed that she spent around $100,000 to attend Eras Tour 22 times.

Amid such fervour, we get to know about one more crazy Swiftie story.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared in her appearance with Christian Slater at The Drew Barrymore Show on December 20 that she called out of work to attend Eras Tour in Miami.

The Scooby-Doo actress while promoting the show Dexter: Original Sin revealed that she had attended the show in L.A., but at the time the Shake It Off crooner did not do the album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Therefore, later when the tour travelled to Miami, she knew what she had to do.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer told pointing towards Slater, “He knew it was the only thing I cared about at work.”

“I'm like, I just need to get a Friday off,” the actress continued, also revealing that she got asked if her kids were alright.

She said that she had honestly responded to the query.

“Well, I'm going to Miami to see the Eras Tour,” she recalled saying. “I saw it in L.A., but she didn't do Tortured Poets Department. So, I wanted to go see Tortured Poets, and I got to see Florence Welch.”

The Long Live hitmaker is currently cherishing quality time with her beau Travis Kelce who threw Eras Tour-themed 35th birthday bash for his love.