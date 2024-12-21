Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett to star opposite Anne Hathaway in 'Verity'

Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett have recently surprised their fans by joining Anne Hathaway in her upcoming movie Verity.
As reported by Variety magazine, the Fifty Shades of Grey star is all set to work opposite the 46-year-old actor and the Interstellar actress in the new film.
The movie is the adaptation of popular American author Colleen Hoover’s best-selling thrilling novel Verity.
In the movie, Johnson will play the character of Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer, while Hathaway will play the role of Verity Crawford and Hartnett will act as her husband in the forthcoming movie.
The shooting and release date of the film has yet to be decided by the production team.
According to the synopsis, Verity revolves around the challenging journey the writer Lowen Ashleigh [Johnson] will face in the new movie.
The struggling writer is hired by Jeremy Crawford [Harnet] to complete the remaining books in a series penned by his wife, author Verity Crawford [Hathaway], who later suffered a mysterious accident.
For the unversed, Hoover initially self-published her book by herself in 2018, which later became a literary sensation.
The Madame Web actress has reportedly secured another significant role as Executive Producer in the film, while Hathaway, Hoover, and Elaine Showalter will serve as producers of the movie.
