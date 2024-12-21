Bushra Bibi secures interim bail in 32 cases

Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, is seen seated at a registrar's office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, on Saturday, secured interim bail in 32 cases lodged against her in relation to the party's November 26 protest.

ATC Special Judge Amjad Ali Shah approved her bail until January 13, allowing her temporary relief as legal proceedings continue.

The cases against Bushra were registered in various police stations across Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal. During the hearing, she was present in the courtroom and submitted the required surety bonds to secure her bail.

After the bail was approved, Bushra left the court premises, with her next appearance scheduled for mid-January.



The former first lady, along with PTI founder Khan and the party's central leadership including Ali Amin Gandapur, Salman Akram Raja and Sheikh Waqas Akram were booked in various cases in the aftermath of last month's "final call" protest which came to an end following a strict government crackdown.

The couple, along with PTI leadership, were later also booked in a "triple murder case" over the death of three Rangers personnel who died during the opposition party's "do-or-die" protest after being allegedly run over by a vehicle.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.