King Charles, Queen Camilla share video message after monarch’s health news

Palace shares delightful King Charles, Camilla video after health update

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out for a festive royal engagement to support a meaningful cause as Buckingham Palace shared a delightful update.

The monarch’s office on Friday shared a sweet video, set to Shakin’ Steven’s song, Merry Christmas Everyone, as they gleefully met the public.

“A festive showcase of community spirit in Walthamstow,” the message read alongside the video. “The King and Queen have spent time with local community volunteers, young people, emergency services and faith representatives who support the area.”

The statement continued to highlight the cause supported by the locals in Walthamstow.

“Waltham Forest describes itself as a Borough of Sanctuary - meaning it values and celebrates the migrants, refugees, and people seeking sanctuary who have settled there,” it read.

The Palace further thanked Haven Coffee for providing the refreshments for the event and lauded the owner, Usman Khalid, who is a “former asylum seeker who now trains refugees to be baristas”.

The message concluded as, “Everyone was treated to festive tunes sung by A Little Choir of Joy, a children’s choir made up of 5- to 12-year-olds from schools across the borough.”

The delightful video update came after Sky News reported revealed that King Charles’ cancer treatment will continue into 2025 but it is “moving in a positive direction”.