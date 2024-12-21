Jared Leto to make villainous appearance in ‘Masters of the Universe’

Jared Leto to add another villainous character under his belt

Jared Leto has been tapped for his latest sinister screen appearance opposite Nicholas Galitzine.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the House of Guicci star is officially booked to play Skeletor in Masters of the Universe.

Leto will play arch nemesis to the upcoming Amazon MGM’s live-action film’s hero, played by the Idea of You star.

In addition to Leto, three new cast members have been announced on Friday, December 20.

Sam C. Wilson, Kojo Attah, and Hafthor Bjornsson are slated to round out the stellar cast as the henchmen of Skeletor's peccant posse: Trap Jaw, Tri-Klops, and Goat Ma, respectively.

Initially, Noah Centineo from To All The Boys I’ve Love Before was cast as he-man before being replaced by the West Side Story’s Kyle Allen and eventually Galitzine.

Previously announced cast members include Alison Brie, who will play another Skeletor lackey, Evil-Lyn; Idris Elba, who will play the noble Man-at-Arms; and Riverdale's Camila Mendes as Teela, Man-at-Arms's daughter and He-Man's right-hand woman.

Additionally, Leto is not new to the villainous aura. He previously played the Joker in The Suicide Squad, the titular vampire in Morbius, and a forthcoming antagonist role in Tron: Ares.