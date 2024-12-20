Kim Kardashian thrills pal Tracy Romulus in surprising move

Kim Kardashian, who is known for her reality Tv series The Kardashians, has made a shocking move as she pulled off one of her most overgenerous surprises for her best friend, Tracy Romulus.
The 44-year-old has reportedly gifted $100,000 futuristic vehicle, Tesla Cybertruck to her forever friend.
Kim marked her appearance at Tracy’s birthday celebration, and calmly told the 45-year-old to 'look outside.'
Tracy made an expected reaction after witnessing the sleek, stainless-steel Cybertruck parked outside her home.
The internet personality couldn’t hold back the excitement and shock, saying: "What?! Are you f***ing serious? Are you nuts? Are you crazy?"
The remarkable moment quickly went viral after a publication posted a video on their social media handle.
Fans and followers were amazed by the extravagant gesture, which highlighted Kim's unique and thoughtful approach to gift-giving.
Taking to her social platforms, Tracy shared her gratitude and excitement, expressing disbelief at the generous present.
For Tracy Romulus, the gift didn't reflect Kim Kardashian's lavish taste but also underscored the strong bond and shared values between the two, with a focus on luxury and innovation.
