Inside David Furnish, Elton John's iconic relationship

Elton John and David Furnish relationship: Hollywood Glamour to Family Life

David Furnish, who is currently in a long-term relationship with musician Elton John has always been open about his sexuality, even before entering the public spotlight.

The Canadian filmmaker and businessman David met Elton John at a dinner party in 1993, and they quickly developed a close relationship.

Their relationship grew stronger over the years, with Elton describing it as a turning point in his life.

Elton John and David Furnish first formalized their relationship in 2005, when same-sex civil partnerships were legalized in the United Kingdom.

The 62-year-old and the Cold Heart vocalist entered into a civil partnership on December 21, 2005, making it a highly publicized event.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, and the two were considered one of the first high-profile same-sex couples.

Soon after the queer marriage got legalized in the UK, John and David tied the knot on December 21, 2014, exactly nine years after their civil partnership.

David Furnish and wife Elton John have built a family together and are the parents of two sons, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John via surrogacy.