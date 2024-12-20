Cynthia Erivo unveils 'magic' of her bond with Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo reflects on her special bond with Ariana Grande

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo reflects on her special bond with Ariana Grande after they starred together in the film.

During an exclusive interview with Elle UK, Cynthia, who portrayed the groundbreaking role of Elphaba in the film adaptation, opened up about her experience working alongside the 31-year-old.

Discussing her bond with the Thank U, Next singer, she said, "We cultivated a friendship, outside of all of this, that allows us to have these real, deep connective conversations that join us as friends and sisters."

In addition, the 37-year-old explained that the two stay in touch despite their busy routines, adding, "We sit on FaceTime for hours. We are also really protective of each other. It's real. Take it or leave it."

Meanwhile, in another interview on The Drew Barrymore, the actress also addressed her "physical connection" with Ariana.

She explained, "We walk hand-in-hand very often," she said. "I think we [society] assume that physical connection can only be romantic. It is how we need to communicate. And I think we don't give enough credit to how we communicate with our friends physically."

For the unversed, Wicked hit theatres on November 27, 2024.