Jennifer Lopez finds huge 'emotional' support after messy Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been leaning on special people in her life after a traumatic divorce from Ben Affleck in 2024.

According to In Touch, the On The Floor singer has been receiving an immense amount of support from her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez and her two sisters, Lynda and Leslie.

An insider shared, "She’s thanking her lucky stars right now for her family. She says all the time that she’d be lost without them."

Lopez's sister "have been total rocks for her." The Selena actress calls her family members "any time day or night and they spend hours on the phone with her every week just letting her vent and reminding her that things will be okay, that she’s loved and never alone."

The globally renowned artist is grateful for her sisters as she becomes "emotionally" dependent after separation from the love of her life.

"She’s close to her dad as well, but it’s been her sisters and mom that she’s really leaned on. Her mom has come to stay a fair amount and so have her sisters," the source said.

Lopez's family is "encouraging her, telling her that she’s come back stronger. She started from rock bottom before and soared and she’ll do it again."

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck left their fans in shock after the two parted ways in August 2024.