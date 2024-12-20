Lizzo exposes 'toxic' relationship amid sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo gets candid about her 'very toxic relationship' with social media

Lizzo is getting candid about her ‘very toxic relationship’ with social media, revealing her past sexual harassment scandal.

The 36-year-old singer, who previously lost 150,000 followers in a day after being slapped with a series of harassment claims last year, opened up on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast about being ‘physically unwell.’

During her regal appearance, the About Damn Time hitmaker expressed her disappointment over misleading claims on social media.

Emphasizing that people are bound to ‘believe’ anything ‘bad’ they read about an influential person, she further went on to add, "I was like, Oh, wow. This is the part of fame that you unknowingly sign up for.

"People now will just believe anything bad about you because there's something about being a famous person that it's almost like people wanna believe that you're a bad person, and they can't believe that you're actually boring and chill and nice.

"But if you unfollowed me that quickly, were you even a fan?"

For the unversed, Lizzo took a break from social media between August 2023 and January after her former dancers and stylist filed lawsuits against her for sexual harassment.

Her dancers had previously alleged that the Juice singer pressurized them into touching nude performers while at a club in Amsterdam.

However, Lizzo didn’t hesitate to turn down the derogatory claims, admitting she was “completely surprised” when her team came forward with the lies.