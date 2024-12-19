Sydney Sweeney bares all in jaw-dropping topless shoot

Sydney Sweeney's stunning pictures raises eyebrows

Sydney Sweeney has left fans drooled over her new look after sharing a carousal of snaps on social media handle.

The 27-year-old shared the images on her official Instagram, braving a storm at a roof top in sheer look.

In the series of pictures, Sydney donned a caramel brown Miu Miu cardigan, unzipped just enough to leave fans intrigued.

The Anyone But You star paired the look with jeans along with white sneakers, and glammed up her facial features with minimal makeup as she showcased her confidence and effortlessly chic style.

The fiancé of Jonathan Davino went on captioning the post, “Rain rain go away.”

In one picture, she leans back on a glass railing, flaunting the designer cardigan and her signature pose.

She complimented her dress with matching Miu Miu mini leather purse while her relaxed demeanor only added to the allure.

However, the bold snaps have generated a buzz on social media, with fans praising her boldness and resilience in the face of negativity

Days back, Sydney slammed the trolls who body-shamed her online, calling her "frumpy" and suggesting she "needs to lose a few pounds."

In response, Sydney Sweeney posted an Instagram reel showcasing her gym workout, sending a powerful message of self-confidence.