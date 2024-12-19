Patrick, Brittany Mahomes channel Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at party

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes surprise their friends Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Eras Tour party

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes came dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Eras Tour themed party.

All of the power couple’s friends paid nods to the lovebirds with their outfit details but their close friends Patrick and Brittany dressed up as the couple themselves.

While the couple, 35, has not revealed the details of their epic party, Brittany took to Instagram and shared a wholesome carousel with followers.

“My people,” Brittany wrote in the caption alongside pictures featuring the 14-time-Grammy winner and her friends.

The former trainer donned a Fearless inspired look, wearing a silver fringed minidress, a matching Karma inspired jacket knee-high boots.

Adding to the aesthetic of her 2008 album, Brittany also styled her blonde hair in curls like Swift did in songs like Love Story and Forever and Always.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, on the other hand, channeled his inner Travis as he got all dressed up in a full tuxedo with tails, a white bow tie and a matching scarf.

Other than the Mahomeses, the pop superstar’s friend Ashley Avignone wore a fake snake around her neck, as a tribute to Swift’s hit album Reputation.

This comes after Swift and Kelce celebrated her 35th birthday in an intimate outing with just the two of us.