Ariana Grande opens up on being nominated with Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande, American singer and actress, reflected on being nominated alongside Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus in Golden Globes awards.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills, the Wicked star expressed her joy on being recognised alongside Gomez and Cyrus.

"It’s incredibly special," she told the outlet. "I love those girls and to grow up with the world watching and then to have your work be recognized in this way. It makes me so happy."

Feeling proud of her fellow performers' success she continued, "I love those girls so much; I’ve always loved their work and just to see them grow is so beautiful."

Last week, Grande and her fellow singer Gomez have been nominated for the Best Supporting actress at the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, Cyrus sagged the Best Original Song nomination for her song Beautiful That Way, which will appear on the soundtrack of The Last Showgirl.

Earlier, Gomez revealed to Variety that Grande was the first person to message her after they both received the prestigious nomination.

"Ariana texted me and it was the sweetest note and it was about six in the morning," the Only Murders in the Building star said. "We sent each other voice messages. It was very exciting."

It is important to mention that this is the first time the three artists have been nominated for the 28th Golden Globes Awards. The awards are scheduled to air on Monday, January 6, 2025.