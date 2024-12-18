Chance the Rapper's wife files for divorce ahead of 6th wedding anniversary

The estranged couple share two young daughters together

Chance the Rapper’s marriage to Kirsten Corley is officially over.

Just two weeks shy of their sixth wedding anniversary, Corley filed for divorce on Friday, December 15, marking the end of a relationship that began over a decade ago, TMZ reported on Tuesday, December 17.

The filing comes eight months after the couple announced their separation in April through a joint Instagram statement, describing the decision as “amicable” and expressing gratitude for their time together.

“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” they shared, asking for privacy during the transition.

Chance and Corley, who tied the knot in 2018 following a civil ceremony and later a star-studded celebration, share daughters Kensli, 9, and Marli, 5. While the divorce documents reportedly do not specify child support arrangements, the former couple had emphasised their commitment to co-parenting.

Although the pair kept their relationship largely private, cracks in their union appeared publicly in April 2023. A viral video captured Chance dancing provocatively with model Mela Millz during Jamaica’s Carnival, sparking controversy.

While a rep claimed the couple was “all good” following the incident, Corley’s subsequent Instagram activity hinted otherwise.

Days after the clip surfaced, she posted a passage from Maya Angelou’s Home essay reflecting on maturity, sparking speculation about the state of their marriage.