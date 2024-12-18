Machine Gun Kelly's ‘secret romance’ exposed amid relationship with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly, American rapper and songwriter, recently became the center of surprising revelation as his name got under the massive spotlight.

Media personality Amia Miley made some startling confession as she claimed that she had 'secret affair' with Machine while he was engaged to actress Megan Fox.

Earlier this month, during her interview with Inside OnlyFans podcast, the star claimed that she was in a relationship with the rapper and they dated almost for a few weeks.

"There might have been a little Megan overlap," she shared.

Amia further shared certain unexpected and controversial details about her time with Machine, revealing that during their peak of romance, he once shockingly "drank" her urine.

He continued, "He’d be perfect for OnlyFans if he wasn't so emotionally unstable."

A recent source closer to them opened up to RadarOnline.com that the Bad Things singer's affair with Amia and his unusual behavior can be the reason why he broke up with Fox.

"MGK can be off-the-scale in his desires and what he does for kicks," revealed.

It continued, "Maybe that’s something she was asked to perform as well, and she just gave the whole scenario a hard pass."

However, Machine Gun Kelly's breakup with Megan Fox apparently happened after the actress found some fishy and concerning things on the rapper's phone while they were in Vail, Colorado, for Thanksgiving vacation.