Lauren Graham has surprise 'Gilmore Girls' reunion with Danny Strong

Lauren Graham portrayed Lorelai Gilmore while Danny Strong played Doyle McMaster

Lorelai Gilmore and Doyle McMaster may not have crossed paths often in Stars Hollow, but their recent reunion off-screen still had Gilmore Girls fans in a chokehold.

On Monday, December 16, Strong — who played the editor of the Yale Daily News — shared a cheerful selfie with Lauren Graham — who played Lorelai — on Instagram, marking an unexpected reunion over eight years after they last shared the screen together in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

“Look who I ran into last night!” Strong, 51, captioned the snap, adding, “It’s the uber talented @laurengraham!!! Still as cool and fun as ever!!”

Graham, 57, echoed the sentiment, reposting the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “So fun seeing you! xL.”

This unplanned reunion comes on the heels of another nostalgic treat for fans. Earlier this month, Graham reunited with her on-screen beau, Scott Patterson (Luke Danes), for a charming Walmart ad that brought them back to Stars Hollow.

The commercial saw Luke gifting Lorelai a Keurig coffee maker to fuel her caffeine obsession, with Sean Gunn reprising his quirky role as Kirk.