Punjab announces winter break for educational institutions

The Punjab School Education Department on Tuesday announced winter vacations for all the public and private educational institutions in the province.

"Consequent upon approval of the Competent Authority, it is hereby notified that Winter Vacation in all Public and Private Schools in the Province of Punjab shall be observed with effect from [December 20] to [January 10, 2025]," stated a notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department.

The notification further stated that all schools will reopen on Monday, January 13, 2025. However, the restrictions regarding wearing of Face Masks within school premises shall remain intact, it added.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh Education Department also announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private educational institutions across the province.

According to a notification, the educational institutions in the province will observe winter vacation from December 22 to 31.

After the winter break, the educational institutions will reopen on Wednesday (January 1, 2024).