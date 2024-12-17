Tom Cruise receives honourary title by US Navy for playing heroic role in 'Top Gun'

US Navy believes 'Top Gun' helped in 'significantly increasing' recruitment in forces

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has once again achieved a big milestone as he has been rewarded with an honourary title by the US Navy for playing the role of 'Lieutenant Pete Maverick Mitchell' in the Top Gun.

Earlier on Tuesday, US navy secretary Carlos Del Toro presented Tom with the prestigious ‘Distinguished Public Service Award’; a title that has been designated to civilians for their acts of heroism and support for navy.

The award was presented to the 62-year-old superstar at the Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, Surrey.

Cruise first played the heroic role in 1986 and later reprised the same character in 2022 Top Gun: Maverick.

As per the secretary, the Mission Impossible actor’s role ‘brought nostalgia to older audiences and reinvigorated the minds of newer audience members.’

Meanwhile, Mr Toro also emphasized that Tom’s role, of a young aviator training at the US navy’s fighter weapons school, helped in significantly increasing the force’s recruitment number.

He praised the action star saying: “His dedicated support to our sailors, marines and civilians through his efforts in the film industry increased public awareness and appreciation for our highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform.”

On the other hand, the Edge of Tomorrow actor also expressed his emotions on receiving such a prestigious award.

“I’m just very proud and overwhelmed’, he continued saying that he will continue to serve the country to make this world a better place.