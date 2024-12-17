Princess Lilibet stuns in sweet echo of cousin Charlotte’s £119 dress

Princess Lilibet and Charlotte's matching moment.

Princess Lilibet has made a rare public appearance in a heartwarming new holiday card released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation.

The three-year-old was captured in a charming moment, running toward her father, Prince Harry, in a sweet blue floral dress with white socks.

The festive image also features Prince Archie, five, alongside Lilibet, marking a family photo that fans have eagerly awaited.

This release marks the first public glimpse of herin two years, since her first birthday photo in 2022.

The young princess shares her mother's flowing locks, adding an extra touch of sweetness to the touching scene. The card, which offers a glimpse into the Sussex family’s festive spirit, is sure to bring joy to royal fans around the world.

Princess Lilibet’s sweet blue floral dress in the Sussexes’ new holiday card has drawn comparisons to the outfits worn by her cousin, Princess Charlotte, who has frequently been spotted in similar blue patterned dresses at royal events.

Charlotte, now nine, has long had a fondness for floral prints.

In 2018, she wore a light-blue dress with a floral pattern and a white collar during a visit to St Mary’s Hospital to meet her baby brother, Prince Louis.

The young royal also wore a £119 Rachel Riley dress adorned with blue forget-me-nots on Easter Sunday 2022, and another £65 blue patterned dress from the same brand in 2023.