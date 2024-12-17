Prince Harry ‘still in talks’ with Kate as royal family heads to Sandringham

Prince Harry is holding out on hope even after his cancer-stricken father King Charles broke his heart ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The royal family gathers at the Scottish palace, Sandringham Castle, for an annual Christmas celebration. Once again, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be part of the reunion.

While there were talks of the monarch’s softening stance and Kate Middleton’s role as a 'peacemaker,' Harry and Meghan were snubbed for an invite this year.

However, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s dad is still not let down by the decision, insiders told Heat Magazine.

“Harry recognises and accepts that brokering peace with his family is a slow burn, but he feels cautiously optimistic about what the future holds,” the source told the outlet. “He’s ending the year with a glass-half-full outlook, especially as he still has an open line to Kate.”

It was reported previously that Kate has been working really hard to bring the Prince William and Prince Harry together. A source told Closer magazine that Kate is determined to make things better and stop William from being so “unforgiving” towards his brother.

Another report stated that Kate was the one behind the special 40th birthday wish for Harry.

However, things are not quite smooth-sailing as Meghan finds it “incredibly demeaning that they haven’t been formally invited to the UK for Christmas,” per the Heat magazine insider.

“There’s been virtually zero attempt by the royals to mend fences or welcome them back into the fold and that really stings,” they said.

While the relationship between Prince Harry and his family remains uncertain, it remains to be seen if that will improve in the coming year.