FO says four Pakistanis died in Greece boat incidents

The Greek Navy conducts a rescue operation after a migrant boat capsized off the island of Gavdos, Greece, December 14, 2024, in this still image obtained from a video. — Reuters

At least four Pakistanis have been identified among the dead in Saturday's Greece boat incidents, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Monday.

"We announce with deep sorrow that, as per the latest information shared by the Greek authorities, four Pakistani nationals have been identified among the dead in Saturday's incidents of capsized boats in the south of Crete Island of Greece," the FO spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our Mission in Athens is in contact with the Greek authorities to facilitate the survivors and repatriate the dead bodies," she added.

A day ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had confirmed that 47 Pakistani nationals had been rescued from the site of the boat capsizing near Greece.

According to the coastguard on Saturday, at least five migrants drowned after their wooden boat capsized off the southern Greek island of Gavdos, while witnesses reported that many others were still missing as search operations continued.

In response to speculation regarding the casualties, the MoFA clarified the situation but also indicated the possibility of additional casualties, as the rescue operation was still ongoing.

The ministry also confirmed that its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) have been activated to assist Pakistanis in Greece.

Pakistani nationals in Greece and their families are urged to contact the CMU via telephone at 051-9207887 or by email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Families of the missing Pakistanis can reach the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece to provide details at +30-6943850188.

Earlier, Reuters reported that 39 men — most of them from Pakistan — had been rescued by cargo vessels in the area. These individuals have been transferred to the island of Crete. The number of missing individuals has yet to be confirmed.

Coastguard boats, merchant vessels, an Italian frigate, and naval aircraft have been searching the area since Greek authorities were alerted to the incident on Friday night.

The tragic event has renewed calls for stricter measures to combat human smuggling and protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation by criminal networks.

In response to the casualties resulting from illegal migration attempts to Europe, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch nationwide operations against human smuggling networks. He stressed that the mafias responsible for destroying countless families must be eradicated.

On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the security czar has formed a committee, led by the additional secretary of the Ministry of Interior, to investigate the incident. The committee has been tasked with conducting an inquiry and submitting its findings within five days.