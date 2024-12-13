Kim Kardashian gets slammed by Marilyn Monroe’s designer

Kim Kardashian opted to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown at Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian is still getting backlash for her fashion choice at Met Gala in 2022.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was bashed by Marilyn Monroe’s designer, Bob Mackie, who sketched the dress she wore to serenade President John F. Kennedy in 1962, that Kim donned in 2022.

In his recent documentary, Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, Mackie was asked how he felt about the socialite wearing that gown.

The designer took a long time to respond and questioned the audience if they thought it was ok.

The response from the audience included loud cried of boos and Mackie shrugged and said, “Wrong is wrong!”

This comes after the 84-year-old designer has once before slammed the Skims founder’s outfit choice. He previously told Entertainment Weekly that “it was a big mistake,” for Kim to wear that gown.

“[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress,” he added.