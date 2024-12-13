Jay-Z’s dismissed case takes surprising turn

Jay-Z's old case gets a new update amid ongoing allegations with Diddy

Jay-Z’s recent accusations have rehashed his earlier legal battle with Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims to be his ‘illegitimate son’.

The 55-year-old rapper got dragged back into the paternity case after he was named in a lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old with Sean Diddy Combs.

Satterthwaite, who has been fighting for a decade to prove that Jay-Z is his biological father, claimed that the rapper’s legal team acted fraudulently during previous attempts to take a paternity test.

The 31-year-old argued in the legal documents that from 2012 to 2023 their “rights were violated through fraudulent court actions, which included sealed records, wrongful sanctions, and obstruction of their legal proceedings.”

His mother Wanda, who died in 2019, allegedly dated Jay-Z in 1992 and Satterthwaite was born in the summer of 1993.

Earlier, in 2010, Wanda had requested Pennsylvania court for a paternity test but the rapper’s attorney dismissed the case because Satterthwaite was over 18 years of age at the time, and according to Pennsylvania state law, paternity must be established before a child reaches the age of adulthood.

However, the new lawsuit obtained by Daily Mail, claims that the court system conspired against the plaintiffs by preventing them from accessing essential legal records, imposing sanctions without evidence and blocking their appeals.