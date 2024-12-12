Karachi man handed down 9-year jail term for sharing explicit images of woman

This is a representational image of a man behind bars. — AFP/File

KARACHI: A man was sent to jail for nine years after he was convicted of sharing "indecent" pictures of his former fiance on social media.

The verdict was announced by a judicial magistrate south in Karachi on Thursday in a case filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca).

The court sent the man named Muhammad Shoaib to jail for nine years after he was found guilty of the crime while a fine of Rs90,000 was also imposed on him.

According to the court, the man was convicted in a similar case in 2017 and his appeal is still pending in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The court remarked that the accused was harassing the woman by spreading indecent pictures and videos on social media platforms.

"The accused was deliberately damaging the reputation of the victim," said the court.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed that the accused was the victim's fiancé and made her pictures viral after their engagement broke.