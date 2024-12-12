Syrians should decide their future without 'external imposition': Pakistan

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch speaking during weekly press briefing on Thursday, December 12, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has said that the people of Syria have the right to decide their future by making decisions without any foreign interference or external imposition.

These comments were made by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as Syria deals with the aftermath of president Bashar al-Assad's ouster by rebels earlier this week.

Following Assad's removal from power, spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group and its allies, Mohammed al-Bashir was appointed to lead the country's interim administration until March.

"We are following developments in Syria and are concerned about the escalation in violence. We express full support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria,” Baloch said during weekly press briefing on Thursday.

Baloch said that Islamabad has always supported the efforts aimed at finding a comprehensive solution to the crisis in Syria.

Expressing Pakistan's concerns at the Israeli aggression, illegal seizure and widespread destruction in Syria, Baloch said this assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria is a grave breach of international law.

“We express support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and reject Israeli acquisition of territory by force. We reaffirm our support for the UN Security Council Resolution 497, which declares Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights null and void and without international legal effect," said the spokesperson.

475 Pakistanis cross Syrian border

Regarding the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from Syria, the spokesperson said that the foreign ministry and Pakistan’s missions in Syria and Lebanon remained actively engaged in facilitating the process.

“Around 475 Pakistanis including around 250 zaireen have crossed the Syrian border into Lebanon. They will be transferred from Beirut to Islamabad. We appreciate the support extended by the Government of Lebanon in facilitating the safe return of the stranded Pakistani nationals from Syria," said Baloch.

Pakistan concerned about terror groups' activities

The spokesperson also talked about the terror attack in Afghanistan's Kabul on Wednesday, saying Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had expressed “shock” at the incident as “any terror activity with whatsoever motive, shall be condemned and Pakistan has unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

She reiterated that Pakistan was deeply concerned about the activities of terror groups endangering the lives of Pakistani people.

“The terror groups that found hideouts in Afghanistan and operating against Pakistan remain a serious concern for Pakistan. This issue is on the agenda between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

We have always emphasised dialogue to resolve the issues, and we hope that we will be able to ensure that these terror groups do not pose a threat to Pakistan’s security,” the spokesperson remarked.

Asked about the engagement of Pakistan with the upcoming US administration on the issue of terrorism, she said that it was in the mutual interest to continue dialogue and cooperation on issues related to terrorism and transnational organised crimes. This remains a priority for Pakistan in its engagement with the US and other friendly countries.