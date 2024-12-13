Billie Eilish shares rare video of ‘Birds of a Feather’ making

Behind-the-scenes: Billie Eilish and Finneas craft 'Birds of a Feather' chorus

Billie Eilish offered a glimpse into the Birds of a Feather song making process with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

On Tuesday, December 11, the Ocean Eyes singer shared a throwback video on Instagram reels featuring herself with the sibling as they craft an early version of the popular track.

"February 16th 2023 lil video of the beginnings of Birds of a Feather," the What Was I Made For crooner captioned the post.

In the video, the brother-sister duo was discussing the chorus of the song which eventually became, "Birds of a feather, we should stick together, I know ('Til the day that I die)…"

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Finneas, 27, described the song’s creation as an “excruciating process” that took him 11 months to finally came up with the final version.

He admitted "we kept second-guessing it" while refining the track as well as preserving the original demo.

The eight-time Grammy Award winning record producer recalled, "I have so many memories of listening to version 5 of the song, driving around L.A. and just being like, 'I’ve lost my touch. I’m so bad right now.'"

"I think it speaks to how alien the song is to the rest of our catalogue," he added.

Additionally, Birds of a Feather is from Eilish’s album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which was released in May.

The album received three Grammy nominations: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.