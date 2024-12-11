Prince Andrew unlikely to join King Charles for Christmas as crisis continues

Prince Andrew is unlikely to spend time with King Charles III this Christmas as he has reportedly decided to spend festive season in remote royal farmhouse that was a hideaway for Prince William's wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke of York, who's at rift with his brother King Charles over living arrangements, is reportedly set to spend Christmas at the Wood Farm, which is part of the Sandringham estate.

Despite the tension, Andrew, along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, are said to be invited to Sandringham for the holiday festivities.

If Princess Eugenie's father stays at Wood Farm, it's unlikely he'll spend much time with the wider family at Sandringham as reported by OK!.

The five-bedroom farmhouse, described as "modest by royal standards", is built in the local Norfolk style and stands alone near The Wash, a bay filled with estuaries, deep water channels and mudflats.

Prince Philip called it home from 2017 until his passing in 2021, and notable figures such as Princess Diana and the Duchess of York have stayed there during festive periods to be near their children.

Princess Kate also spent time there in the early stages of her relationship with William when they visited Sandringham, and many speculated she had returned there before her cancer diagnosis was made public.