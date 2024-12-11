Drew Barrymore discusses about 'touchy-feely' ways with Cynthia Erivo

Drew Barrymore reflects on physical touch habit with Cynthia Erivo

Drew Barrymore has reflected on touchy ways with Cynthia Erivo in a recent eponymous talk show.

While speaking to Wicked star on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Never Been Kissed actress confessed that she “is so touchy”.

“People have to warn me. They’re like, ‘Back off a little bit.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’” said the 31-year-old.

Drew was previously criticised for being too close with her talk show guests, Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey.

However, Cynthia revealed that she’s “now used to touch” because of Ariana’s physical touch habit.

“If it’s not, like, connected, I’m like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s happening? Where are you?’” remarked Cynthia.

The actress mentioned, “We walk hand in hand very often. Like, if we’re not walking hand in hand, we’ll find each other somewhere.”

Cynthia, who was fine with Drew holding hands in the interview, also pointed out that people are scared of “physical connection”.

“I think we get a bit afraid of physical connection. I think we assume that physical connection can only be romantic,” remarked the Drift star.

To which the Charlie’s Angels actress also agreed.