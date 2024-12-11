Bianca Censori makes emotional plea to Kanye West amid marital woes

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori wants him to relocate to Los Angeles: report

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage has reportedly once again hit rock bottom.

An insider recently disclosed to In Touch Weekly that the 29-year-old fashionista is urging the Yeezy founder to relocate from Tokyo to Los Angeles for a secure and stable lifestyle.

The source added, "She [Bianca] is been pushing for a more stable and settled life. The constant moving and changing of plans is driving her up the wall. She finally put her foot down and demanded they establish a home base."

"L.A. is where she wants to be. She loves it there and has a huge network of friends. Being halfway around the world felt very lonely for her," the tipster stated.

Furthermore, the insider suggested that it would be "a different story" if Kanye wanted to relocate to her home country, Australia, as they are currently enjoying their Japanese getaway.

The source also accused Kanye of dragging Bianca to Japan, which left her feeling isolated.

"The worst part is he kept telling her it would just be for another week. Anytime she complained, he promised they would leave, only to go back on that promise," the insider continued.

This is not the first time the couple has been under the spotlight due to their marital troubles.

Earlier in October, Kanye and Bianca fueled divorce rumours, which they debunked with their joint appearance at the local shopping centre in Japan.

Reportedly, the duo has not publicly commented on the matter yet.