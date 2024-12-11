King Charles plans to delight public with in coming days as the royal family prepares for Christmas break at Sandringham.
The monarch will be marking a milestone as he will be undertaking engagements to support his foundation.
The first visit is at the historic landmark on Thursday at London’s Battersea Power Station. The appearance will be Charles’ first since its reopening in October 2022.
Moreover, he will also visit the Curated Makers Christmas Market, meeting local traders and entrepreneurs supported by his chaity The King's Trust.
At the Apple UK headquarters at the Power Station, the king will meet the company’s Chief Executive Tim Cook along with the employees and community partners. Artist Yinka Ilori, England rugby players Jess Breach and Lou Meadows, and disability activist Lucy Edwards will also be there in attendance.
The Christmas market will be a light-hearted even as the monarch will be welcomed to festive music by the Station’s community choir. Meanwhile, festive gifts, skincare products, homeware, fabrics, clothing and accessories will be on display for purchase.
King Charles will meet the tall holders, including two young special entrepreneurs, and the local community representatives.
The engagements come ahead of King Charles’ and the royal family’s annual Sandringham holidays. The family is set to gather at the Scottish palace, which will also be followed by a summit to discuss what’s next for the royals.
