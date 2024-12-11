Taylor Swift plans 'break up' with Travis Kelce in 2025

Swifties might not begin their 2025 with good news as shocking claims have been made about the future of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

According to Page Six, television host Sam Taunton predicted that the high-profile relationship will take its last breaths in 2025.

At the Australian talk show The Project, he said that Swift would wrap up her romance with the NFL star after concluding her record-breaking The Eras Tour.

He said, "It's about time she break up with her boyfriend and write a new album, I reckon,"

In response, the co-host Kate Langbroek said, "Do you think that's gonna happen?"

Sam said, "It's a sham." The media outlet stated that either Sam "believed the romance was fake or that he was teasing those who have been spreading rumours about a PR relationship."

For the unversed, Swift and Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023. Since then, the two made it to the headlines for their PDA-filled moments all through 2024.

However, it seemed that the Hollywood couple had not been paying heed to such comments about her relationship.

Earlier, reports revealed that Swift invited the entire Kelce family to her place to celebrate Thanksgiving.

The source revealed at the time, "Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year. [Travis' brother] Jason Kelce was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special."