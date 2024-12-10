Political rivals say Gen Faiz’s indictment to spell doom for Imran Khan

This collage shows Senators Faisal Vawda (left) and Talal Chaudhry during press conferences. — Online/APP/File

After former spymaster Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid's indictment on charges of engaging in political activities, Senators Faisal Vawda and Talal Chaudhry claimed on Tuesday that the trial would increase legal woes of incarcerated former premier Imran Khan and his already embattled party — the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The former ISI chief has been formally charged with multiple offences, including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to a person(s), as per the military's media wing.

These violations have compromised state security and interests, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking to Geo News, Senator Vawda reiterated that the PTI's civil disobedience call for December 14 was aimed at influencing the Hamid's trial.

The senator said it was highly likely that Hamid's facilitators and supporters' trial would be initiated in the coming day. Vawda claimed that the former spy master, ex-PM Imran and ex-first lady Bushra Bibi cannot be separated from the violent protests on May 9, 2023.

"It won't be surprising for me if the PTI founder is taken into military custody," Vawda added.

"This charge sheet is not only for Hamid but for PTI as well," Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Chaudhry commented on today's development.

He claimed that a May 9 riots last year was an attempt to cause mutiny in the armed forces under the guise of protests and the PTI gave civil disobedience call to "sabotage the trial".

"This charge sheet revolves around the nexus of Hamid and PTI founder."



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.