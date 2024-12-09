PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding the evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Syria, in Islamabad on December 9, 2024. — PID

The federal government on Monday mulled over options to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in Syria via neighbouring countries amid tense security situation after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to form an action plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis wishing to return from Syria through neighbouring countries as soon as possible.

Syria rebel fighters had raced into Damascus unopposed on Sunday, overthrowing President Assad and ending nearly six decades of his family's iron-fisted rule after a lightning advance that reversed the course of a 13-year civil war.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting held to review the current situation in Syria and the safe evacuation of Pakistanis present in the country.

"All possible steps should be taken to ensure the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria," the prime minister stressed.

The safety of Pakistanis' lives and property in Syria is our top priority, the prime minister said, instructing authorities to utilise all available resources for this purpose.

He also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus to establish an information desk and a helpline to facilitate the Pakistanis.

Until the security situation improves, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Crisis Management Unit and information desks at Pakistani embassies in Syria and its neighbouring countries should remain operational round the clock, the prime minister directed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials from relevant departments.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in Syria," the Foreign Office said a day ago, adding: "Pakistani nationals are safe in Syria and have been advised to exercise caution. The Embassy of Pakistan in Syria is open for support and advice."

A spokesperson for FO said: "Pakistan has always supported the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Syria, and there has been no change in our principled position."

"As of now, Damascus Airport is closed. Our embassy remains in contact with stranded Pakistani nationals, including Zaireen [devotees]. It will facilitate their return once the airport opens," it concluded.

Almost 250 Pakistani pilgrims have been stranded in the turmoil-hit country as flights to Lahore and other cities were cancelled by the airlines.

The ministry had also activated a CMU to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria.

Pakistani nationals in Syria and their families have been asked to contact the CMU via telephone at 051-9207887 and email at cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.