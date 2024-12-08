Flood-stricken Malaysia successfully receives aid from Pakistan

The arrival of the first relief consignment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 8, 2024. — Radio Pakistan

The first aid consignment dispatched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) carrying humanitarian aid for the flood-stricken Malaysians successfully landed in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The first batch of the goods will help thousands of families seeking shelter in 633 evacuation centres due to the flash flooding that struck Malaysia last month.

The natural disaster killed nine Malaysians and affected 137,410 people across 38 districts of the country. The persistent rain is expected to cause havoc in the country until February 2025.

The humanitarian aid, weighing over 40 tonnes, included tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats and life jackets.

People walk on the collapsed structure of a house destroyed by floodwaters in Tumpat, Malaysia, on December 2, 2024. — Reuters

The batch was received by the representatives of Pakistan Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysian NDMA.

A second consignment of the same size is planned for next week, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to supporting flood-hit Malaysia.

According to the NDMA, the aid was dispatched from the Islamabad International Airport on Sunday morning via a chartered flight.

Earlier, the departure of the relief consignment was attended by Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada, First Secretary of the Malaysian Embassy Zulasri Rosdi, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NDMA at the airport.

Pirzada expressed his heartfelt condolences for the lives lost in the floods in Malaysia and assured full support from the government and people of Pakistan.

On November 30, 2024, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had called his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to express condolences for the recent flood-related losses.

The premier also offered assistance and announced the immediate dispatch of humanitarian assistance to which Premier Ibrahim had expressed his gratitude.