Syria crisis leaves 250 Pakistani pilgrims stranded





A rebel fighter gestures from a vehicle as they gather in Homs, Syria December 8, 2024. — Reuters

KARACHI: Approximately 250 Pakistani pilgrims remain stranded in Syria amid escalating unrest triggered by a swift rebel offensive that led to the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.

Tariq Samiullah, Country Head of Cham Wings, confirmed that rebels have shut down the airport, effectively grounding all outbound flights.

"Our flight scheduled for Lahore today has been cancelled," he said, adding that another flight destined for Karachi on December 11 has also been cancelled.

Pilgrims reported uncertainty regarding Cham Wings’ flight schedule for the day, with no clear updates provided. Meanwhile, the situation in Damascus remains tense, with firing in the Sayyidah Zaynab area creating widespread panic and fear among those present in the vicinity.

Syrian rebels declared this morning that they had taken Damascus, sending President Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule in the war-wrecked country.

The swift takeover after more than 13 years of civil war took the world by surprise, marking a seismic moment for the Middle East.

Syria's army command also notified officers on Sunday that Assad's regime had ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

Witnesses reported thousands gathering in a main square in the capital, chanting "Freedom" as rebels declared the end of Assad's regime.

Amid the chaos, the Sednaya prison — notorious for detaining thousands of political prisoners — has reportedly been liberated, with rebels celebrating the release of detainees.

In light of the deteriorating situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced earlier today that it has has activated its Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to assist Pakistani nationals stranded in Syria.

The Foreign Office (FO) has asked the Pakistani nationals in Syria and their families to contact the CMU at the following telephone number/email: 051-9207887/ cmu1@mofa.gov.pk.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Syria, a press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said on Saturday.

Embassy of Pakistan, Damascus can be reached at:

Mobile phone/WhatsApp: +963 987 127 822; +963 990 138 972 and email: parepdamascus@mofa.gov.pk.

On December 6, the Foreign Office advised Pakistani nationals to avoid unnecessary travel to Syria and exercise extreme caution.

Those currently in Syria were urged to remain in contact with the Pakistani Embassy in Damascus for any assistance.