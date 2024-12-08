Lisa Kudrow dishes on reason why ‘Friends’ is still popular

Lisa Kudrow reveals why she thinks 'Friends' is popular among young generations

Lisa Kudrow thinks there is a particular reason why Friends remains one of the most popular shows even among younger generations today.

The 61-year-old actress shared that she isn’t surprised to see fans attached to the 90s sitcom in an interview and explained why.

“I’m not amazed because it’s good and it’s familiar,” Kudrow, who played the fan-favourite character of Phoebe Buffay told Page Six, on Friday, December 7th.

The Come Back star continued to explain that she believes Friends holds a “subconscious nostalgia” for younger fans who grew up with cell phones and social media.

“For something they don’t have, which is in-person connections and relations. And that’s always been at the heart of every successful show.”

She added, “That’s why people get attached to them and then if it’s funny, there [are] good performances, good jokes, that’s a bonus and Friends had all that.”

The Emmy winning artist shared that many people around her questioned if the sitcom would ever succeed and asked her if “a bunch of young people sitting on a couch talking” was even a show.

“That’s not my problem,” Kudrow quipped. “I’m just in it, but yes it was a show.”

The final episode of fan's beloved show, which aired in May 2004, had over 52 million viewers, making it the fifth most-watched series finale in US history.

The Friends alum is set to appear on the screen with her upcoming movie No Good Deed which comes out on December 12th.